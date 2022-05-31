LYNDONVILLE — Yates Baptist Church is preparing to celebrate a milestone this year: the 200th anniversary of the church and the Town of Yates.
The church will celebrate on June 4 and join in the town’s celebration on June 4-5. On June 4, events will begin at 11 a.m., featuring family activities and games, a dine-in chicken barbecue from noon to 2 p.m., a demonstration by Bow Bending Believers, music in the tent, caricature sketches by Diane Martin and church tours from 1 to 3:30 p.m. An evening of music from 6 to 7 p.m. will feature local talent, followed by a free ice cream social.
On June 5, a Bicentennial Celebration Service is slated from 9:30 a.m. to noon, with guest speakers and special music by Edward and Kristine Klaussen. Food trucks will be on site beginning at noon, followed by old fashioned games, a bounce house and horse drawn wagon rides from 1 to 3 p.m. Events will conclude with a bicentennial closing program at 4 p.m.
Yates Baptist Church is the only church ever established in Yates Center. Yates Center was originally known as Northton, and was renamed Yates when Joseph C. Yates was elected governor of New York state in 1822.
Elisha Brown, a physician and member of the Baptist Church of Palmyra who settled in Yates in 1820, was a strong advocate of temperance. He was the first to unite the town to form a strong society to promote that cause, according to a history book compiled by Jon Neal and Lynne Wilson.
In 1822, the Rev. Jeremiah Irons, who was Dr. Brown’s pastor, followed, and through these two men, the church of Yates was founded. Irons served the church until his death on March 13, 1829.
The first meeting of the church was on June 6, 1822, in a schoolhouse north of the village. It consisted of eight members: the Rev. Irons, Dr. Bowen, John H. Burroughs, Abigail Irons, Laura Irons, Adaline Bowen, Belinda Burroughs and Rebecca Rawson. On Sept. 22 of that year, nine candidates for membership were immersed in Johnson’s Creek near the grist mill, about two miles below Lyndonville. It is believed to be the first baptism in the town, and the late Jackson Blood was the first person baptized in the group.
Meetings for the first 10 years were held in schools, homes and Dr. Bowen’s office. The first baptismal service of the church was held at Blood’s Bridge.
It is interesting to note the salary that Irons received was $75 a year, half in cash and half in grain. From 1831 to 1834 the pay was increased to $275 and included wood for heating. In 1864, the pay was $350 with a parsonage provided. By 1900, the salary had increased to $400 and the total church budget was $550. The total church budget in 2002 was $99,870, compared to $165,000 in 2022.
At the 132-year Founders’ Day Celebration on June 6, 1954, Esther Baker read the church history in the evening. Baker, who has since moved to Canandaigua, will be 100 years old in January and still supports the church. Also attending the Founders’ Day services then were fifth- and sixth-generation members of the Rev. Irons’ family. Virginia Wirth Cooper was a great-great-great-granddaughter of Irons. Seventeen of the 22 couples who had been married in the church attended the morning service. On display was a four-piece pewter communion set found tucked away in an upstairs church cupboard. It bears the date 1838 and is believed to be the church’s first communion set.
The set is currently on display in a cabinet off the sanctuary, after Lynne Wilson went looking for it and also found it stored away in an old back cupboard. It has been polished and shined and sits in a prominent place where everyone can see it.
Other celebrations were held to observe the 150th and 180th anniversaries of the church. Membership in 1972 had grown from the original 22 souls to 156.
In 1989, the church hired its first youth pastor, Steve Thompson, to minister to the large number of children and youths attending church. Yates Baptist is blessed today with a large attendance of children: 20 to 25 attending regularly and the nursery is full, Lynne Miller noted.
• • •
Yates Baptist Church has occupied several buildings, the first of which was completed in 1832. It was enlarged and repaired for $3,500 in 1866, but burned to the ground before work was completed.
Construction of the current brick structure was completed and the building was dedicated on Jan. 30, 1868 at a cost of $10,522 for the building and all furnishings. The brick was brought from Canada on freighters to the piers at Shadigee.
A second fire in April 1927 destroyed the rear Sunday School rooms and kitchen. No banks would approve a loan for the rebuilding, so the church trustees, including Stanley Breeze and Stanley Baker, signed their farms’ deeds as collateral. By the time of completion of the rebuilding, the debt was paid off, according to the bicentennial celebration committee.
From 1951 onward, many repairs and improvements have been made to the church. These include repairs to the steeple, repairs or replacement of stained glass windows, a new furnace, new pews, renovation of the parsonage, a two-story addition, purchase of an adjacent property for more parking, a new parsonage kitchen, a new handicapped-accessible bathroom and a picnic pavilion.
The parsonage, located just past the cemetery, originally was a log home constructed for $275. It was replaced by a frame building in 1837 costing $500. The home and barn burned in 1853 when a fire broke out in the nearby planing mill and destroyed a large part of the village. Both were rebuilt for $1,000 and since then, upgrades and repairs have resulted in a nicely maintained home.
Music has always been a big part of worship at Yates Baptist Church. The Moeller organ was donated by the late Daniel Ross in memory of his parents Alexander and Ann Ross in 1933. A Baldwin piano was purchased in 1960 and a baby grand piano was donated in 2006 in memory of Sarah Callard by her parents Gary and Dorothy Callard and sister Patricia Callard Corser.
• • •
Several members of the church recently met to share their affiliation and dedication to the Yates Baptist Church. Jon Neal boasts being an eighth-generation descendent of the church’s first pastor, the Rev. Iron. He and his wife Carol and their ancestors have attended all their lives, except for a 20-year period.
Bob and Karen Breeze have been members for 54 years. His great-great-grandfather was married there in 1891. His mom and dad were also married there, around 1918, Bob said.
Bill and Lynn Wilson started attending when they were expecting their oldest daughter in 1985.
Ray and Beckie Feller have been members for 24 years.
Merle and Mitzi Fredericks are new kids on the block, having started attending two years ago.
“They have a men’s breakfast ... every other Saturday with devotions and prayer,” Mitzi said. “Merle was invited and was so enamored with the pastor, he wanted to come back and hear him preach.”
The Rev. Lyell Drake and his wife Callie came to Yates Center 21 years ago. He had been preaching in Phelps when he said he felt led by the Lord to move. In seeking a new location he applied to Yates in 2000. He accepted the call in June and arrived in September that year.
“I felt a sense of welcome,” Drake said. “They wanted someone who could stay a while. This is a congregation that is hungry for the Word. It’s a pastor’s paradise.”
• • •
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bill Wilson has been posting the Sunday service online at www.yatesbaptistchurch.org. It is available in YouTube format.
The church hosts family night, with worship and singing, followed by the kids breaking into small groups for Bible lessons, crafts, games, songs and memorizing Scripture.
A Men’s Discipleship meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month. They sponsor Vacation Bible School every summer and a Harvest Dinner on the first Sunday in November. A freewill offering benefits a special church project. A concert by the choir follows.
The choir, led by Lori Boseck, regularly has 10 to 15 members. Janoah Atwater is worship leader/pianist and Jackie Reichard is organist.
The church has supported missionaries since its founding and currently supports 21 missions and/or missionaries.
A highlight of the 200th anniversary celebration will be the opportunity to view a historic door from the bell tower. The door has been removed and placed in the sanctuary so it can easily be viewed. It contains the names and date of death, written in pencil, of the early members of the church, most of whom the committee believes are buried in the church cemetery.
