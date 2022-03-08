Today is International Women's Day, an occasion marked by women's groups around the world. In conjunction, the Zonta Club of Lockport recognizes the achievements of individual women with Yellow Rose Day.
For their commitment to service and leadership, the club is recognizing Darlene DiCarlo, Lynette Dickinson, Pat Dufour, Bridget Licata, Rhiannon O’Shea, Cara Porter, Melissa Ulrich and Julie Muscato.
International Women’s Day, March 8th, is commemorated at the United Nations and is designated in many countries as a national holiday. When women on all continents, often divided by national boundaries and by ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic and political differences, come together to celebrate their day, they can look back to a tradition that represents at least nine decades of struggle for equality, justice, peace and development.
Zonta is a worldwide service organization of executives in business and professionals working together to advance the status of women.
To learn more, visit www.zonta.org. Women who are interested in learning more about Zonta Club of Lockport may contact the membership chair via email at brendaulrich@verizon.net.
