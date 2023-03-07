Wednesday is International Women’s Day, an occasion marked by women’s groups around the world. In conjunction, the Zonta Club of Lockport recognizes the achievements of individual women with Yellow Rose Day.
For their commitment to service and leadership, the club is recognizing Joanna Munson, Rachel Napoleon, Gina Pasceri, Shannon Williams, Chaplin Christine Kesterson, and Joyce Miles.
International Women’s Day, March 8th, is designated by the United Nations and is marked by women’s groups around the world. It is a day to celebrate the social, cultural, economic, and political achievements of women. This year’s theme focuses on innovation for a gender equal future. It involves embracing equity, which can be achieved by taking action against gender stereotypes, calling out discrimination, drawing attention to bias, and seeking inclusion.
Zonta is a worldwide service organization of professionals working together to empower women through service and advocacy. Some of the Lockport’s club efforts in the past have included raising funds for mental health associations, rehabilitation centers, mentoring programs, women’s shelters, educational programs, and college scholarships. The club has also collected clothing and supplies for women and children in need, campaigned to end domestic violence, and worked to beautify the parks and streets in the community.
To learn more about Zonta Club of Lockport, go to www.zonta.org or email membership committee Brenda Ulrich at brendaulrich@verizon.net.
