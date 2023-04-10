Ahead of Healthy Kids Day® on April 29, YMCA Buffalo Niagara is partnering with Wheels For Workers 716 on a bicycle drive throughout April to benefit refugees and other families in need in Lockport and surrounding communities.
Healthy Kids Day® is the YMCA’s annual celebration where kids can do what they do best: have fun. Activities include games, healthy cooking demonstrations, arts and crafts, and more to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home during the summer. Healthy Kids Day® will be held at the Lockport YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29. It’s free for everyone in the community.
The YMCA and Wheels for Workers 716 are aiming to collect 100 bicycles to help families in need. During Healthy Kids Day®, volunteers will be at the Lockport YMCA to discuss bicycle safety and the proper fitting of a helmet.
Any family can donate a bicycle at the Lockport YMCA. Families may also drop off bikes at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville, or at Northstar Bikes, 224 Plaza Drive, Suite B, Buffalo. Donated bikes will be refurbished by volunteers and given to refugees and other families in need of transportation.
For more information, visit YMCABN.org, call the Lockport YMCA at 716-434-8887, or visit Wheels for Workers 716 on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/wheelsforworkers716
