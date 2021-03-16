The YMCA of Buffalo Niagara is hosting a Buffalo Bills memorabilia raffle now through Sunday. The proceeds benefit its annual campaign.
Among Bills-related items in the raffle are an autographed Stefon Diggs helmet ($100 per ticket, only 100 tickets available), a football signed by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen ($50 per ticket), a football signed by Bills wide receiver John Brown ($25 per ticket), two tickets to a game next season at club level ($25 per ticket), cleats signed by Bills center Mitch Morse ($25 per ticket) and a mini-helmet signed by Bills' defensive end Jerry Hughes ($10 per ticket).
For more information, go to ymcabuffaloniagara.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.