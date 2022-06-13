Young artists' picture book benefiting Save-A-Pet Niagara

NEWFANE — Seven students of Lazy Creek Art, all ranging from 6 to 9 years old, recently collaborated to create and self-publish a picture book titled Kitty. The young artists presented Save-A-Pet Niagara with a $100 check, the initial proceeds of their publication, on June 5.
Lazy Creek Art is based out of Artisan Alley. When creating their book, during art class, the artists each chose a page of the story to illustrate. Images were electronically placed on the pages as they watched the story come to life. This was their first experience creating illustrations for a book.
The artist-authors of Kitty are Ryleigh Fuller, Henry Gregson, Makenna Keys, Abby Laubacker, Addison Wright, Jazlyn Zevetchin and Lovina Zevetchin.
Their book is available at Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., and online at ArtisanAlleyNewfane.com and Amazon.com. Proceeds from the sale of Kitty will continue to help Save-A-Pet Niagara.
