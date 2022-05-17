Young writers encouraged by the Teacher Center

Every year the Orleans-Niagara Teacher Center, a New York State grant funded program specializing in high quality professional learning, sponsors a literacy contest for students. In 2022, the contest was reinvented to align with the changing landscape of the educational community. Students in grades K-12 were asked to submit entries in a variety of electronic formats instead of just written essays.
The theme was "I Can Make A Difference" and the challenge to contestants was to tell a story about how they, or someone they know or read about, has or can make a difference in the world.
Formats used by the contestants included Google Slideshow, videos with written narration, electronic books and digital comic strips, according to Teacher Center Director Cheryl Herman.
“The students were encouraged to be creative and that they were!” Herman said. "Their stories talked about kindness, compassion, cultural acceptance, community involvement and other societal issues that our board felt are extremely important in this day and age.”
Entries were submitted by 110 students from nine school districts. At a May 4 awards ceremony at the NT Fine Arts Facility, local author Amy Ludwig VanDerwater read poems from her books and then students were called up on stage to read their entries and receive certificates and prizes including writing journals and design books.
Top winners for each grade level were:
Kindergarten — Gavin Farley (Newfane) and Madison Pennell (Niagara Wheatfield).
First grade — Paisley Kubit (Holy Ghost Lutheran).
Second grade — Madison Siuta (North Tonawanda) and Eli Solotes (Niagara Wheatfield).
Third grade: Kayden Lester (Niagara Wheatfield).
Fourth Grade — Makayla Klumpp (Newfane) and Rowen Whitehead (Lewiston-Porter).
Fifth grade: Olivia Chunco (Newfane), Delaney Johnson (Barker) and Abigail Ramnarine (North Tonawanda).
Sixth grade: Elise Monaco (Barker).
Ninth grade: Jasmine Molina-Gonzalez (Royalton-Hartland).
Eleventh-12th grade: Jillian Ash (Royalton-Hartland).
The complete list of winners and their entries can be viewed at www.onteachercenter.wixsite.com/ontc.
