Here is your invitation to the Zonta Club of Lockport New York, Inc.'s 55th annual Phantom Ball.
Purchase a ticket and you will be spared the expense of buying a dress, renting a tuxedo or hiring a babysitter. And you can relax at home knowing you have supported two worthwhile community projects: The Dale Association's Memory Café Niagara and the Mental Health Association's Compeer program.
The Phantom Ball is the Zonta's Club's annual no-frills fundraiser, established in 1967 to rally support for local causes. "Attendees" reserve their places simply by writing a check.
Donations of any size may be mailed to the Zonta Club of Lockport, P.O. Box 389, Lockport, NY 14095-0389.
The Zonta mission is to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy.
