Lockport-based Barge Canal Optimist Club is sponsoring a visual arts competition for students, in conjunction with Optimist International. The theme is "Optimism," as in anything that makes you "feel" optimistic.
Youths aged 11 years or younger as of Oct. 1, 2021, are invited to enter a painting (watercolor, tempura or acrylic) or a drawing (charcoal, pencil, chalk or colored pencil). Artists, take note: painting and drawing should not be combined in an entry, and markers do not count as paint.
Local professional artists Nikki Milley, Manning McCandlish, Judy Collins and Rhonda Daigler will be the judges at the club level.
Awards for first, second and third place will be given in each category. Participation awards will be given to those who don't place. First-place entries in each category will be sent on to the Optimist International contest, where scholarships are awarded to first-place ($250), second-place ($150) and third-place ($100) winners.
Entries should be framed and must be accompanied by an application signed by the artist and a parent or guardian. Entries must be submitted by April 25 to Becky Wilson at 56 High St., or ART 247 studio 2, 247 Market St. ART 247 is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a,m. to 3 p.m.
For more information call 716-998-9052 or send an email to: rbrlbmw56@aol.com.
A local show and awards reception at ART 247 is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. April 30.
