AMHERST — The ABC Bel Canto choirs are hosting open rehearsals every Thursday in January. Two choirs — Presto, for girls and boys in grades 3 through 6, and Vivace-Bravo, for students in grades 7 through 12 — are composed of youths from private, public and parochial schools in Erie and Niagara counties.
Rehearsals are held at Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road (at Harlem Road, near the I-190).
Presto rehearses from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. Thursdays.
Vivace-Bravo rehearsals from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
On Jan. 12, parent information and coffee hours will be held during each choir's rehearsal. For more information, and to reserve spots, go to www.abcbelcanto.org or call Sue Fay Allen at 716-759-6428.
