Barge Canal Optimist Club is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Healing the World with Optimism.” That is the theme of the 2020-1021 Optimist International Oratorical Contest.
Members of Barge Canal Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive medallions and the winning speeches will be sent to the zone level, and possibly the district level for the opportunity to win college scholarships.
Winners at the district level will be eligible to compete in a regional contest at Saint Louis University in Missouri. Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship, which also is held at Saint Louis University.
Students who advance in the contest could win up to $22,500 in scholarships.
The contest is open to students who are younger than 19 years as of Oct. 1, 2020 and are not enrolled as a degree-seeking student of a post-secondary institution.
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Barge Canal Optimist Peggy Allen, contest chair, said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
The local contest will be held via Zoom from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
Contestant applications and speeches must be turned in by Feb. 17. For more information, contact Allen at 434-9708 or pallen08@roadrunner.com.
The contest website is https://www.optimist.org/member/scholarships4.cfm.
