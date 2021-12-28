The Mental Health Association in Niagara County, in collaboration with Mental Health Advocates of Western New York, will be offering Youth Peer Support Services to middle and high school students in Niagara County.
The agencies will be working with Niagara County School Districts to conduct presentations in classroom settings on subjects related to mental health, as well as provide Youth Peer staff for additional one-on-one support to students who may need, or want, additional support to help them better identify, manage, and recover from mental health issues they may be dealing with.
“We’re really able to leverage the expertise of both agencies to benefit the students of Niagara County,” states Mental Health Association in Niagara County Executive Director, Daniel Colpoys. “The Community Education piece provided by the MHA in Niagara County and the Youth Peer Services provided by the Mental Health Advocates of WNY.”
Funding for this initiative is generously provided through a grant from the Grigg Lewis Foundation, a private foundation established in 1968 through a gift by Henrietta Grigg Lewis, and whose areas of interest include Arts & Culture, Community Improvements, Education, Elderly, Health & Wellness, History/Preservation/Tourism, Human Service, and Youth, with a heavy focus on benefitting the residents of Eastern Niagara County.
It is the Mission of The Mental Health Association in Niagara County, Inc. to promote mental wellness by sponsoring and implementing advocacy, education, and community service programs.
