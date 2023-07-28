SANBORN — Young actors and actresses from across Western New York will perform Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” today in the theater at Niagara County Community College.
Forty-five students are participating in the production, from Lockport and Niagara Falls and as far away as Springville, according to Robby Syruws, founder of Performing Hearts Theatre, a summer theater program based at Dyan Mulvey Dance Academy in Lockport.
The troupe members, aged 8 to 16 years, started rehearsing for the musical as part of a three-week program that began in early July.
“This is one of the most enthusiastic groups I’ve had yet,” said Syruws, who has run the program for four years. “They’ve been so easygoing and really seem to want to be here and that shows in their performance.”
The young cast, who will take the stage at 2 and 7 p.m., are performing a junior version of “The Lion King” with a script adapted to be easier for children to learn and perform.
“It puts songs in appropriate keys, and shortens dialogue to get the show down to an hour’s length to make it more achievable for young performers,” Syruws said.
A North Tonawanda resident and first grade teacher at the Charter School for Applied Technologies in Buffalo, Syruws said he started the summer acting program because it combines his two loves, acting and teaching.
“I’ve been involved in theater groups since I was a kid myself and it’s always been a passion of mine,” he said. “This program lets me blend teaching with the arts, so it’s kind of a mesh of those two beautiful things.”
In addition, he believes the short, three-week time frame makes theater activities more accessible to young people.
“It’s really a wonderful resource to give kids the opportunity to get out on stage and perform and do what they love,” he said.
The NCCC theater is located in Building F on the college’s main campus. Tickets at the door are $12.
