The Public Presentation Program is one of 4-H’s most beneficial and rewarding experiences. It is often credited by 4-H alumni as having given them an edge above peers in both college and professional careers. It provides a unique opportunity to develop a positive self-concept and poise, gain self-confidence before a group, learn to express ideas clearly, respond spontaneously to questions, and gain subject matter knowledge.
The 4-H Public Presentation Program is part of the broader 4-H Communications and Expressive Arts project area, which helps young people express their thoughts and emotions clearly, confidently and creatively.
This year, 60 4-H youths participated in the Niagara County 4-H Public Presentation program on Feb. 4 and Feb. 7. Topics ranged from sports, baking, farming and animals to hobbies and various other demonstrations and illustrated talks. Presentations were given by all age levels, from 5 to 18.
Youth presenters were offered the opportunity to participate in practice sessions prior to the event with the Niagara County 4-H Public Presentation Committee, to help them be better prepared and fine tune their presentations.
Congratulations to the following 4-H’ers who presented at county level presentations at the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County complex:
— Sienna Geasling team presentation with Vivian Robins (Horse showing)
— Brayden Lindke team presentation with Blake Lindke (Pokemon cards)
— Cameron Capitumino (Kittens)
— Mila Davis (My Bunny Clover)
— Judd Degenhardt (Granola bars)
— Xavier Hart (Four Square)
— Sadie Henry (Cats)
— Justin Jackson (Transformers)
— Levi Jackson (Big Bud the Tractor)
— Miranda Kyle (Pets)
— Remington Lawson (If I had a million dollars)
— Ella McDonough (How to make pudding)
— Cainon Michalak (Buffalo Bills logo)
— Marcy Plyer (favorite animals)
— Brayden Ranney (Cincinnati Bengals)
— Adelyn Ranney (How to make pancakes)
— Riley Shoop (Go-kart racing)
— Raymond Snyder (Soccer)
— Zane Stahl (Dinosaurs)
— Stella Wright (How to make a paper dog)
— Floyd Wright (How to make a TP roll Ninja)
— Ben Wright (Paper folding)
— Caitlyn Ohar (Rabbits)
— Jackson Philpott (farm safety)
— Emily Jago (Rabbits)
— Bella Muck (Operation Christmas Child boxes)
— Michellynn Schroeder (How to Look a Gift Horse in the Mouth)
— Anna Henry (Quidditch)
— Elizabeth Nicks (Chinchillas)
— Maddox Robins (Snowboarding)
— Ella Bramer (Horse digestive system)
— Matthew Page (Bikes)
— Colton Michalak (Football)
— Bailey Tang (The flute)
— Ivy Jolbert (Guinea pigs)
— Scott Maxwell (Legos)
— Marley Davis (When I Have a Farm)
— Luke Henry (Iguanas)
— Celia Snyder (St. Louis, Mo.)
— Corey Tang (Mantids)
— Norah Lowry (The Mysteries of Rapa Nui)
— Tessa Degenhardt (Grooming a horse)
— Ryleigh Beecher (My Schleich Collection)
— Hannah Stahl (Horse markings and colors)
— Cole Jackson (Whitetail deer)
— Eleora Johansen team presentation with Rose Zaepfel (Horse breeds)
— Christian Schroeder (Hockey goals)
— Brooklyn Capitumino (Horses)
— Sean McCarthy (Wool production)
— John Wright (How to make a flour tortilla)
— Haven Kinmartin (Rubber band bracelets)
— Cora Everest (Horse brushes)
— Lexus Hart (Gymnastics)
— Erin McCarthy (Goat breeds)
— William Wright (Code a Game in Scratch)
— Zoey Dunn team presentation with Ava Zahno (Bees)
Some of the equine presentations will go on to compete at the district Horse Communications contest next month.
Participants received 4-H rosette ribbons, public speaking pins to first-year presenters, treat bags, and will also be recognized in September at the 4-H year-end awards celebration, Achievement Night. Prizes were sponsored by Niagara County 4-H Club Sponsors, Inc.
The top eight Niagara County 4-H presenters were offered the opportunity to move on to the next level at the Western District Public Presentation Competition in Hamburg on March 25. Congratulations to Emily Jago, Colton Michalak, Ella Bramer, Michellynn Schroeder, Anna Henry, Matthew Page, Bailey Tang, and Bella Muck, who were invited to present at the district level competition.
This successful public presentation program wouldn’t be possible without the kind and dedicated volunteer evaluators who judge the youth presentations, and the Niagara County 4-H Public Presentation Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.