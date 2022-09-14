NIAGARA FALLS — The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier will present its 2022 Niagara Awards: A Tribute To Women on Sept. 27 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.
Ten women will be recognized in nine categories: Art, Madonna Pannell; education, Sr. Elizabeth Neumeister; emerging leader, Grace Platt; entrepreneur, Dr. Melissa Flint; frontline, Joan Rocco; health and human services, Dr. Helen Hess Cappuccino; management, Marg Domagalski and Joyce Miles; military/first responder, Annie Barnes McCray; and social change agent, Dr. Rolanda Ward.
In addition, William Keith McNall will be honored posthumously as the recipient of the Friend of the YWCA Award and Patricia Barry will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Niagara Awards program was created in 1997 by the YWCA Board of Directors as a biannual event to recognize the achievements of women in Niagara County. In 2004, the event was recreated as an annual fundraising dinner recognizing women from all parts of Niagara and Erie counties and consisting of nine individual award categories. Proceeds of the dinner help fund the YWCA's domestic violence and rape crisis programs.
A Tribute To Women will be ongoing from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton, 401 Buffalo Ave. To reserve seats, or for more information about the Niagara Awards, visit https://ywcaniagarafrontier.org/niagara-awards/ or call 716-433-6714, extension 241.
