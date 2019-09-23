Zonta Club fielding grant requests

Zonta Club of Lockport is now accepting 2020 project funding requests from community-based charitable interests. Grants are given in support of selected projects whose costs range between $1,000 and $4,000 and are consistent with the goals of Zonta International.
Zonta is an organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
Each year, the Lockport club fields funding requests from the community to help address a wide variety of needs. Its search committee recommends projects for funding.
Past projects supported by the club include: Salvation Army's "Bridging the Gap" program; Immaculata House, which serves women returning to society from incarceration; YWCA's Carolyn's House; SANE, Eastern Niagara Hospital's program for victims of sexual assault; Niagara senior programming; and Kids to Camp, a program of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John's Church.
Requests for 2020 funding are being accepted until Dec. 10. Send a resume outlining your group's goals and needs and what the grant will cover. Note, grants may not be used for general administrative or operating costs. Requests should be mailed to Lorraine Sparks, Zonta Club of Lockport, 5432 Pinecrest Drive, Lockport, NY 14094.
For more information about the club and membership, go to ZontaClubofLockport.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.