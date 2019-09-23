Zonta Club fielding grant requests

CONTRIBUTEDA recent recipient of a Zonta Club of Lockport grant, the Kids to Camp program of St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. John's Church, used the $2,100 grant to send several youths to Camp Kenan and make a donation to Youth Mentoring Services. Pictured here, from left, are: Brenda Ulrich, Zonta Club search committee member; Sandra O'Neil, Kids to Camp chairman; and Sue Mawhiney, Zonta Club president.