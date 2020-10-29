Zonta Club grants available

CONTRIBUTEDZonta Club of Lockport is on the lookout for not-for-profit organizations that would benefit from the club's annual Phantom Ball. Here, 2020 search committee members Teresa Sipowicz, left, and Cathleen Fraass review the club's grant submission and recipient guidelines.  

In keeping with its 100-year tradition of improving the lives of women and children in the community, the Zonta Club of Lockport is currently soliciting proposals for local projects that benefit youth and/or women. Project expenses should range from $1,000 to $4,000.

Non-profit organizations are welcome to apply. The Zonta Club does not fund general administrative or operating expenses, or salaries. A specific need must be addressed and the project must be clearly explained in a letter. Funds can be awarded only for the direct expenses of the project.

To be considered for funding, compose a brief letter outlining a project, attach a copy of the organization's not-for-profit certificate and mail it to: Lorraine Sparks, 5432 Pinecrest Drive, Lockport, NY 14094.

Applications may be found on the Zonta Club of Lockport’s website: www.zontacluboflockport.com. The submission deadline is Nov. 20.

