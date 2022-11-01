In keeping with its more-than-100-year tradition of improving the lives of women and children in the community, the Zonta Club of Lockport is currently soliciting proposals for local projects that benefit youth and/or women. Project expenses should range from $1,000 to $4,000.
Non-profit organizations are welcome to apply. The Zonta Club does not fund general administrative or operating expenses, or salaries. A specific need must be addressed and the project must be clearly explained in a letter. Funds can be awarded only for direct expenses of the project.
To be considered for funding, compose a brief letter outlining the project, attach a copy of the organization’s not-for-profit certificate and send it to Teresa Sipowicz at P.O. Box 389, Lockport, NY 14094.
Applications may be found on the Zonta Club of Lockport’s website: www.zontacluboflockport.com. The submission deadline is Dec. 16.
