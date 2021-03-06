Monday, March 8th, is International Women's Day, an occasion marked by women’s groups around the world. The day is also commemorated at the United Nations and is designated in many countries as a national holiday. It's a day when women on all continents, often divided by national boundaries and by ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic and political differences, join together in celebration of women.
Zontians have joined efforts and taken action to achieve gender equality and provide opportunities for women and girls for the past 100 years, and in conjunction with International Women's Day, Zonta Club of Lockport celebrates the achievements of individual women by observing Yellow Rose Day.
Every year on March 8, the club bestows yellow roses on select local women to recognize their commitment to service and leadership. This year's recipients are Carolyn Moore, Krista Isherwood, Tracy Tomaino, Cherie Larson, Jeannine Bower and Karen Rayhill.
Zontians have concentrated on the significant and debilitating impacts that violence against women has on the women, their families and community. The organization's Zonta Says No to violence against women campaign mobilized the majority of its members, who stood up and collectively condemned all forms of violence against women. Among its global initiatives, Zonta denounces violence against women and girls, aims to close the gender gap in education and pledges to end child marriage.
International Women’s Day celebrates the economic, political and social achievements of women. This year's theme is #ChooseToChallenge. Zonta projects will meet the organization's objectives of inspiring change and improving the status of women and upholding justice and human rights.
To learn more, visit www.zonta.org or go to Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. For more information about the Zonta Club of Lockport, call membership committee member Lisa Weinstein at 434-7862.
