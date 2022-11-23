Zonta Club of Lockport is saying 'no' to violence against women.
Zonta’s 16 Days of Activism campaign, slated to run from Friday through Dec. 10, is an international movement originating from the first Women's Global Leadership Institute and has been sponsored by the same since 1991.
It is anticipated that Zonta International’s approximately 1,155 clubs in 63 countries will be participating in this effort to end gender-based violence through education, service and advocacy.
Protection from violence is an inherent human right. To learn more about this global initiative and what you can do to raise awareness and begin to create a better world, visit: www.zontacluboflockport.com or www.ZontaSaysNo.com.
A reminder: The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier’s 24/7 Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline provides phone counseling, support, and referrals for emergency shelter or housing. The hotline number is 716-433-6716.
