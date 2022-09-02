Zonta officers installed

Zonta Club of Lockport's 2022-2024 biennium officers include, from left: Cathy Fraass, secretary; Mary Ann Bucolo, treasurer; Tracy Farrell, vice president; Kelli Alaimo, director; Kathryn Bunyan-McClendon, Zonta International District 4-Area 3 director; and Donna Kleinhans and Carol Spedding, directors.

 Contributed image

The Zonta Club of Lockport recently installed 2022-2024 biennium officers.

The slate consists of: Beverly Federspiel, president; Tracy Farrell, vice president; Cathy Fraass, secretary; Mary Ann Bucolo, treasurer; and Kelli Alaimo, Donna Kleinhans, Carol Spedding, Teresa Sipowicz and Brenda Ulrich, directors.

Founded in 1920, the Zonta Club of Lockport, New York, Inc.’s mission is to empower women through service and advocacy. Locally the club supports scholarships for women and fundraises for local nonprofit organizations.

To inquire about membership, send a letter to P.O. Box 389, Lockport, NY 14095-0389, or send an email to zontacluboflockport@yahoo.com. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month at the Lockport Town and Country Club.

