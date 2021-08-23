The Zonta Club of Lockport New York, Inc. recently presented Save the Michaels of the World, Inc., with the funds collected from Zonta’s 2021 Phantom Ball.
The money will be used at Save the Michaels’ House of Hope Niagara Recovery Center in Lockport, where support services and recreational activities are offered to recovering addicts and their families.
Zonta president Carol Spedding said the club is “grateful for the support the community provides in its mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.