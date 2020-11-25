Today through Dec. 10, members of the Zonta Club of Lockport are participating in daily activities to support Zonta International’s Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign.
Globally, one in three women experience physical or sexual violence, mostly by an intimate partner. Violence against women and girls is one of the most pervasive human rights violations.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, evidence has shown escalation of all types of gender-based violence, particularly domestic violence. Reports UN Women, “This is the Shadow Pandemic growing amidst the COVID-19 crisis and we need a global collective effort to stop it.”
As COVID-19 cases continue to burden health services, essential services including domestic violence shelters and helplines have reached capacity. More needs to be done to prioritize addressing violence against women in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, Zonta says.
In Niagara County, arrests stemming from violence against women totaled 1,740 in the first six months of 2020. That is 24 more cases than in the same timeframe last year. The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier is the county’s sole provider of rape crisis response and counseling, advocacy and crisis housing; its 24/7 Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Hotline provides phone counseling, support, and referrals for emergency shelter or housing. The hotline number is (716) 433-6716.
Protection from violence is an inherent human right, Zonta International says. To learn more about the local campaign to protect women from violence, visit zontasaysno.com.
For more information about Zonta International and opportunities to join the global organization of executives and professionals working to advance the status of women worldwide, visit www.zontacluboflockport.com .
