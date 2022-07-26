The Zonta Club of Lockport recently presented its annual scholarships and award to five area high school seniors.
Kaelin Faery was ranked third in her class of 2022 at Wilson High School and was class treasurer and homecoming chair while working part time. She will attend SUNY Geneseo in the fall to study biolog. Her goal is to become a Physician’s Assistant.
Hanna Aiken graduated from Royalton Hartland High School. Hanna enjoys playing the clarinet and has preformed in musicals. She was senior class secretary, student council secretary and a member of the Yearbook Club. She will attend St. John Fisher College to study nursing and plans to become a midwife or a labor and delivery nurse.
Young Woman in Public Affairs Award (YWPA) winner Julia Dumais, a member of the class of 2022 at Newfane High School, will attend Princeton University where she will play Division 1 softball. She will major in public policy and would like to be involved in environmental policy in the future.
Abigail Hurtgam, member of the class of 2022 at Wilson High School, was involved with the school concert band, prep band and pit band. She was senior class secretary and high school band council president. Abigail will attend Cornell University in the fall to pursue a degree in agricultural sciences, which will help her in her plans to run Hurtgam Farms upon graduation.
Scholarship winner Chelsea Wheeler will attend Edinboro College in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.