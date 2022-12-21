The city Zoning Board of Appeals will hear from the new owner of Lockport Presbyterian Home, 327 High St., tonight. Before the building was sold, it was an eldercare facility and had been since 1959. Back then, the owner obtained a variance to operate a nursing home inside the old, stately residence.
The tentative new owner, Chase Commons LLC, wants a variance to convert the nursing home to a 50-unit apartment house, and another variance allowing for 12 of those units to be smaller than the minimum 600 square feet.
Chase Commons LLC is owned by Dominic Massaro, Lisa Keating-Massaro and Jhoe Manarino. Chase Commons business developer Nick Massaro said the group plans to close on its purchase in early spring 2023, if the needed variances are obtained.
“If all goes well, we’d like to start the transition in three, four months and will be done in about a year and a half,” Massaro said.
Historic features of the original stone house will be preserved, according to Massaro.
“One, we want to, and two, they’ll probably require us to,” he said.
Massaro said Chase Commons is hopeful the surrounding neighborhood will be pleased with its proposal, that it will be something “they like and are proud of.”
Letters from the city have gone out to neighboring property owners within 200 feet of the old nursing home, alerting them to Chase Commons’ request for variances. According to Chief Building Inspector Jason Dool, while there are a few multi-family residences to the west, to the east there are many single family homes.
“I would expect a fair amount of people will show up” to the hearing tonight, Dool said.
The zoning board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. in Common Council chambers at city hall.
