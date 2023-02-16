Eligible small projects for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant money require a total match where the owner pays an additional dollar for every dollar of DRI funding. This was misreported in the US&J's Thursday edition.
CORRECTION
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman killed, child badly injured in fall into the gorge at Niagara Falls State Park
- Former Lockport boxer, Newfane principal Tom Hicks fought until his last day
- Starpoint wrestling season cancelled amid criminal investigation into allegations of 'inappropriate conduct'
- Fogle's 'harassment' complaint under investigation
- Niagara Wheatfield, Niagara Falls combine to send 12 to states
- New superintendent has 'three goals' for Lockport City School District
- Apartment fire under investigation in the Town of Lockport
- Man taken for psychiatric evaluation after Porter standoff
- Drivers who killed Richard Howes III are going to prison
- NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: If roads could talk: the Lewiston Trail
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.