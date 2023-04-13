Mark Grozio is the incumbent of Niagara County's 3rd Legislative District, which was not reported in the Wednesday edition of The Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
CORRECTION
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Fieldstone Country Inn: We'll see you on Monday
- Lockport High School student was victim in apparent murder-suicide
- Geneseo's focus on mental health helped Lockport's Mark Crocker reinvigorate swimming passion
- NIAGARA DISCOVERIES: The road name's the same but the location is different
- Blaze takes out carpet store in Medina; fire may smolder for several days
- Rallying for Rae Rae
- Roy-Hart alum Lou Rosselli resigns as Oklahoma wrestling coach
- Bill Patti is new executive director of Kenan Center
- Spotlight on: Lockport area's Erie Canalway Trail ambassadors
- GNN PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Niagara Falls' James Robinson rose to new heights by developing clutch gene
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.