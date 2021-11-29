Sale tax collections in New York continued a robust rebound climbing almost 13% in the month of October.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the 12.9% increase to kick-off the fourth quarter of 2021 tallied more than $1.5 billion in revenue for all localities, up $175 million from October 2020.
The increase in collections continues a trend that began in April, with monthly sales tax collections exceeding last year’s results. October’s increase also surpassed pre-pandemic levels and was up 7%, nearly $101 million, over October of 2019.
“Sales tax collections came in strong in October, boosting local revenues,” DiNapoli said. “The consistent growth over the last few months is a positive sign of our economic recovery and life moving forward as we deal with the ongoing reality of COVID-19.”
Niagara County officials declined to release their October sales tax collection figures. Despite repeated requests from a reporter for those figures, County Manager Rick Updegrove would only say, "our experience is consistent with the state."
However, figures provided by the comptroller's office show that Niagara County has taken in $123.2 million in sales taxes so far in 2021. Compared to the $104.5 million in sales tax collections in the first 10 months of 2020, the county has experienced a healthy 17.8% increase in revenue in 2021.
Nearly every county in the state saw year-over-year collections for October grow by double digits, with Monroe County having the largest growth at 37%, followed by Oswego County with 35.8% and St. Lawrence County at 30%.
Updegrove said Niagara County has seen "a lot of volatility" in its reported sale tax collections. The county manager blamed that volatility primarily on the state's practice of providing estimated payments.
He did agree with DiNapoli who has credited much of the rise in sales tax revenues this year to the start of collections on internet sales.
"We believe there is a lot of cash in the system from government stimulus and a pent-up demand for products," Updegrove said. "Internet sales have provided an outlet (for that demand)."
While Updegrove said county officials don't believe the local economy has returned to normal from the pandemic, he did note that the county's proposed 2022 budget includes a project 4% increase in sales tax revenues next year.
