COVID 'SWAT Team' heading to WNY

A specialized New York State Department of Health "SWAT" testing team is heading to Western New York in response to concerns about the region's continued increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
During a briefing on Thursday, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the decision while noting, again, that Western New York remains under a "caution flag" where the spread of the virus is concerned.
The region's positivity rate increased to 2% on Thursday, according to Cuomo. The rate has been fluctuating between 1.1% and 1.8% in recent days while the state average has remained below 1%.
Cuomo said the testing SWAT team will open free rapid testing sites across the region in partnership with Kaleida Health, Erie County Medical Center and Catholic Health. Eight new testing sites will open on Saturday, including one in Niagara Falls, one in Lockport and three in Buffalo.
New York state will deploy 50 rapid testing machines to support the effort and will deploy more as needed. All tests are free of charge and the results will support the contact tracing efforts being conducted to monitor and control the virus spread.
"In Western New York, we have a caution flag out and we're going to fly it a little higher today," Cuomo said. "The region's infection rate was 2 percent yesterday, which is not good news."
Western New York's rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been above 1% for nine straight days. The region's daily average number of new cases is now 70, the highest since mid-June. Cuomo's office said it is driven in part by clusters, including a food processing plant in Chautauqua County that has been tied to 53 cases to date, but there is also evidence of community spread, which the new testing effort is designed to help detect and control.
On Thursday, the Niagara County Department of Health reported five new positive cases.
In response to the deployment of the state's SWAT testing team, Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said that while he appreciates the governor's concern about the uptick of positive cases in the region, Niagara County has not seen similar increases in recent weeks.
"Our numbers continue to be good and we have been under one percent infection rate, 0.77 percent and 0.55 percent, the last two days," he said. "Having said that, I welcome any state assistance that helps us increase testing capacity because more test results give us the most accurate picture of where our community stands and better inform our decision-making."
Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday through Wednesday. In Niagara Falls, testing will be done at the John A. Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd. In Lockport, tests will be done at YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, 32 College St.
All residents are eligible for tests and appointments can be made by calling 833-NYSTRNG (697-8764).
