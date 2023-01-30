The Global Game Jam 2023 is coming to Lockport at 136 Walnut St., the home of Casual Dragon Games. While the video and board game seller and event site has had several “jams” this is only the second time it has hosted the free international event.
Starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, then opening at 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4,and again at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, this event is worldwide. People from Japan to Italy to the U.S. will create video and board games in 48 working hours, all to the same theme, which will be announced on Friday.
There will also be a “set up and gather” time between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and a presentation of games after 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For Mark Miller, a seller of rare video games in Casual Dragons and event coordinator, the weekend is about taking creative programers, artists, musicians, writers and other game enthusiasts, and involving them in each others’ games.
“We want people to learn and grow,” Miller said. “This is a place for everyone’s ideas.”
To that point, Miller and Jason Gough, owner of Casual Dragon, spoke of what attendees would receive upon joining in on the gathering, as well as what the vibe will be for those who participate.
Miller was quick to make it clear that it’s not a competition.
“It’s not about winning or losing,” Miller said. “It’s about making things.”
“(It's about) The creative process and seeing what you can do in a short amount of time,” Gough added.
Attendees will be given access to free software for art, programming and musics. Also, Miller said he would be in and out picking up pizza and snacks that will be provided the entire weekend for $20 per person.
“There will be people of all ages there,” Miller said. “The oldest would be in their 50s. Some parents bring their kids.”
Some helpful supplies? Miller and Gough recommended laptops, board game building material – some of which will be provided – drawing supplies, headphones and pen and paper.
“With video games you want art and music,” Gough said. “Everything is involved.”
As for experience, this event is for all skill levels, and several published game makers, such as himself and Gough, will be there to help out.
“Gather, create and learn about teamwork and build skills,” Miller said. “All levels from beginner to experts. Networking is huge.
"There are so many people with great ideas, but don't know where to start."
