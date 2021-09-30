Anyone who’s spent time along the Niagara River Gorge this summer has probably encountered a white trailer and series of trucks from the New York State Scaling Team.
Jason Pragle runs a crew of nine or 10 people most days.
The experienced rock climbers tie off to trees or truck bumpers and rappel into the gorge to knock rocks loose.
There are few more beautiful places to complete such tasks.
“It’s not a bad office, it’s not a bad gym, it’s not a bad church,” Pragle explained as his crew coiled ropes at the end of the day. “Every time we pull a rope up we check for damage. We take pride in our coils.”
Pragle was already a free climber when he started with Parks 23 years ago.
When a bad weather day comes, they seize the opportunity to go to the Erie County Fire Training Tower on Broadway in Cheektowaga.
“We can work through the rain,” Pragle said, “but the lightning bothers us.”
He’s never found much unusual in the gorge, just some scrap metal from the railroad and car parts from the area just north of the Maid of the Mist docks.
Before starting work this week, the crew had to put two spotters in the gorge to shut down the trail south of the Whirlpool in the area known as The Flats.
“There is loose material down there,” Pragle said. “A couple pieces went over and past the trail.”
As he spoke, the trail was reopened and hikers started to trickle onto the flat limestone area below.
Andy Lance, restoration ecologist for the WNY Land Conservancy pointed to evidence of ash, buckthorn and Norway maple.
“The viewshed is much improved,” Lance said with the river as his backdrop.
The crew also works in other areas of the state, for example John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville near Albany.
