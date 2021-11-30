The Buffalo Niagara Concert Band and Director Amy J. Steinerhas announced the details of a free holiday concert at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute on Saturday, Dec. 11th.
Gingerbread Wonderland is a fun, family-friendly holiday celebration hosted by the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. families can enjoy a variety of holiday activities, including visits with Santa!
The BNCB will put on a free holiday performance from 1 to 2 p.m. This performance features everything from holiday classics, such as Greensleeves and Hallelujah Chorus, to modern favorites, including Grown-Up Christmas List. Come hear those sleigh bells jingling in Sleigh Ride and then enjoy a Silent Night.
Following the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band, there will be a balloon artist and a live pastry demonstration.
