Cuomo paints AG probe as a stacked deck

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo predicted Monday that New Yorkers will be “shocked” once they learn more about what he contended is a politically-motivated investigation being led by state Attorney General Letitia James.
“I have concerns as to the independence of the reviewers” who have been retained by James to lead the investigation, Cuomo said.
When the public gets “the facts,” Cuomo said, “I am very confident that they will be shocked at what they have heard about this versus what they know about it.”
Cuomo is being investigated over allegations made by several women, including individuals who work for him or were part of his administration, that he engaged in sexual harassment. He is also being investigated in connection with his $5.1 million book publishing deal that resulted in his COVID-19 leadership memoir. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
In attacking the credibility of the attorney general’s investigation, Cuomo could be taking a political risk, as he has been banking on continued support from African-American voters, a Democratic political consultant said.
“An attack on the attorney general — who is a Black woman — is not necessarily the best thing to do when you have an election coming and you need every African-American vote you can get your hands on,” said Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran New York campaign strategist.
Cuomo’s team has also sought to impugn the credibility of a separate Assembly probe led by Assemblyman Charles Lavine, D-Long Island, noted George Arzt, a Democratic consultant based in Manhattan.
“I don’t think Chuck Lavine is biased against him, nor do I think Tish James is,” Arzt said. “His strategy is to undermine the investigators in the eyes of the public. It’s a mystery as to how he thinks this tactic is going to work. ... A good clean investigation is something the public would want. So by trying to undermine it as a preface to the outcome of the investigation is a little bit head-scratching.”
Cuomo argued anyone who believes the James investigation is neutral should delve into the backgrounds of the investigators she retained.
“Do a little history,” he said, adding: “Go to Google.”
One of them, Joon Kim, had previously worked on the federal corruption probe that led to Joseph Percoco, a former Cuomo top aide and campaign manager, on felony charges. Kim was also involved in the federal probe of Cuomo’s controversial closure of the Moreland Commission, a state anti-corruption panel.
Percoco remains in federal prison. The New York Times reported last month the governor’s sister, Madeline Cuomo, admitted she has raised funds to help Percoco with legal fees but her brother was not involved in that effort.
Last week, Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney who had overseen Kim’s work on the Percoco case, predicted the attorney general’s investigation will produce a report that is “fact-based” and “without innuendo.”
Bharara, a Democrat who was forced out of his federal prosecutor position by former President Donald Trump, also took a shot at a published report attributed to the governor’s team that suggested Bharara wants to run for governor.
Bhahara labeled the report “kind of demented,” flatly denied he will run for governor and blamed Cuomo for spreading the rumors.
The James report could be released as early as next month. Its conclusions are expected to enliven the jockeying taking place among prospective gubernatorial candidates on the Democratic side. Cuomo also has several GOP challengers, one of whom, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, has been raising campaign cash at a brisk clip and has the support of state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy.
The Cuomo administration was reprimanded last week by Lavine, who urged the governor’s office to refrain from undermining the attorney general’s investigation, contending it sends “profoundly negative signals to witnesses.”
Cuomo’s re-election campaign, records show, has recently paid more than $284,000 to the law firm of Rita Glavin, the attorney representing Cuomo in connection with the sexual harassment allegations.
Cuomo has a different law firm representing him in connection with an ongoing investigation by Brooklyn-based federal prosecutors delving into the alleged undercount of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes and assistance Cuomo got from state aides in the preparation of his memoir.
More than 120 lawmakers have called for Cuomo to resign, as have U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats; 20 House members from New York and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
One former Cuomo aide, Charlotte Bennett, alleged the governor broke an anti-harassment law he signed when he sexually propositioned her. Cuomo has denied he had any improper interaction with Bennett.
James has signaled she will not discuss the Cuomo investigation while the probe is ongoing.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
