David Godfrey seeking seventh term in 10th District

Dave Godfrey (R-C), now serving his 11th year as a Niagara County legislator for the 10th District, has announced he will be running for re-election this fall.
The district represents residents in Wilson, Cambria and part of Wheatfield.
During his time as a county official, Godfrey highlighted his role to secure funding for protecting the shoreline from flooding.
“It started with the first flooding. I worked aggressively with the IJC (International Joint Commission) and Jane Corwin who is the U.S. Commissioner for the IJC, saying we need to fix this,” he said. “I tried to work with the state and the governor finally came forth with his REDI (Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative) projects, but long before he did, we worked with the IJC, one-on-one, we had them here locally, we met with them. We said, ‘we need to take care of our property owners, protect our harbors, our infrastructure.’ ”
In relation to higher water, Godfrey said, the bottom is also rising. To deal with the sediment in the harbors, a Regional Dredging Council was created and funded across county lines to keep recreational harbors open for boating, thereby stimulating local economies. Godfrey serves as vice-chair of that council.
Godfrey also said he is bringing a resolution to oppose “575-B” to the Legislature, an action that will call out this proposed state law for taking the power of local governments to assess the value of land in the municipality, making it more vulnerable to renewable energy companies and further take away “home rule” from his constituents.
“Granted, the county doesn’t usually interfere with town business, it’s a local decision,” he said. “But what the governor is trying to do is take away the ‘home rule’ and this is just another fast track to get what he wants to meet his agenda and literally take away our precious farmland. … We have to support our towns.”
Godfrey also mentioned his role in bringing local broadband across his district, as well as, Orleans County.
“Thankfully, the government has come to the realization that I’ve known for almost 10 years,” he said, noting there is a vendor, RTO Wireless, ready to build out across Niagara and Orleans counties. “Now that we have the stimulus package for $7 billion set aside for broadband, I’ve been working diligently to get some of that funding so we can release our vendor… all we need is the funding.”
A veteran himself, Godfrey said he is proud to be a part of NiMAC (Niagara Military Action Council).
“We lose that airbase, we lose 2,000 to 3,000 jobs in one swoop. Protecting that air base and making sure both the federal and the state and the other units on that base are maintained, is extremely critical,” he said.
“My campaign is going to be run on a positive note,” Godfrey concluded. “For the benefit of the people who hired me to do this job.”
