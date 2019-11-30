New Yorkers will get a special gift when they purchase state Department of Environmental Conservation stamps that support projects aimed at protecting and improving fish and wildlife habitat and increasing public access for fish and wildlife-dependent activities.
Through Dec. 15, the DEC will send a collectible 2019-20 Habitat and Access Supporter pin featuring a moose with the purchase of a $5 Habitat and Access Stamp. A $20 donation receives DEC’s Legacy set of four pins, including a red fox, sturgeon, and spotted turtle. A $50 donation receives DEC’s entire collector series of 11 pins.
Revenue from the sale of Habitat and Access Stamps goes directly into a fund which supports DEC’s efforts to protect wildlife habitat and improve outdoor recreational opportunities. Habitat and Access Stamps can be purchased online, by phone at 1-866-933-2257 (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), or at any license issuing agent.
DEC officials are also promoting the gift that keeps on giving — a lifetime sporting license.
“Give that special hunter, trapper, or angler in your family the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season — a New York State Lifetime license,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “There’s never been a better time to introduce a family member or friend to New York’s abundant hunting, trapping, and fishing opportunities and create memories that will last a lifetime.”
Lifetime licenses are available to New York residents of any age who have resided in state for at least one year prior to purchase (proof of residency is required). Licenses may be purchased as gifts if valid proof of age (driver’s license, birth certificate, or passport) and proof of residency of the license recipient is provided at the time of purchase.
Lifetime licenses may be purchased at any license-issuing agent. A lifetime license may also be purchased by phone (866-933-2257) or online with a current New York state DMV driver or non-driver ID containing a valid New York state address.
Lifetime fishing, trapping, or hunting licenses and privileges will remain valid for use in New York for a lifetime (with appropriate hunter/trapper education requirements), even if the holder moves out of state.
Available lifetime licenses range in price from $765 (for a hunting, fishing and turkey hunting license for a person 12 to 69 years old) to $460 for a fishing license to $395 for a lifetime trapping license.
For more information, visit a license-issuing agent today or call DEC’s license sales office at 518-402-8843 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
