Demos: High school football Friday - Week 4

We've reached the midway point of the 2019 season and teams are now starting to solidify themselves as playoff contenders. Starpoint (Class A-2), Newfane (Class B4) and Wilson (Class C North) are thriving, with these schools on top of those respective divisions.
All three are relying on some big names that have been balling out all season. Starpoint's Joe Carlson is the WNY leader in receptions (22), receiving yards (401) and receiving touchdowns (7). Sophomore QB Carson Marcus ranks third in the area with his 560 passing yards and 9 passing TDs, matching that with a 9-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Jake Dean continues to lockdown on the defensive side, placing second amongst all WNY tacklers with 45 stops.
The Spartans have a tough three game stretch in A-2 coming up though, before they finish off the season with a crosstown battle with Lockport.
Newfane continues to light defenses up with its option-run game. QB Garret Srock (394 rushing yards, 10.9 yards per carry, 131.3 yards per game, 4 rushing TDs) and the bowling ball RB Jaden Heers (328 rushing yards, 8.9 yards per carry, 109.3 yards per game, 7 rush TDs) have been giving teams fits. They should do the same against Burgard this Saturday.
The Lakemen just keep on rolling and they may have the best player across all small schools in Declan Faery. The TE/DE has been Wilson's top receiver (8 catches, 164 receiving yards, 3 receiving TDs) and has been a force defensively (17 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 tackles for loss). QB Bobby Atlas continues to play smart, efficient football and he's only turned the ball over once through three weeks (417 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 1 INT).
Programs like Niagara Falls (Class AA), Niagara Wheatfield (Class A-1) and Grand Island (Class A-2) also still have a strong shot to climb into the playoff hunt with some league wins in the early portion of the season. With that being said, let's take a look at same topics for week four.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Akron @ Wilson
Friday, Sept. 27
Our biggest game of the weekend poses a battle of unbeaten teams, with the winner being in the driver's seat to take the crown in the Class C North division. Wilson (3-0, 2-0 C North) will look to rely on its strong run game and the play of tailback Brayden Dunlap (379 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs, 126.3 yards per game). Dunlap came up big last weekend against Bishop Timon, putting his best game of the season on display with 178 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown.
Along with Faery off the edge, Ben Mahar has also been a menace (17 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks). The Faery-Mahar combo has been special, still ranking as the only tandem in WNY with at least 6.5 sacks a piece.
My biggest x-factor in the game will be how the Lakemen can slow down Akron (3-0, 2-0 C North) and its potent rushing attack. QB Adam Mietz (560 yards of total offense, 8 total TDs, 100.3 rushing yards per game, 13.1 yards per carry) has been one of the area's most underrated players and he's joined by Aidan Smith (422 rushing yards, 3 total TDs, 140.7 rushing yards per game, 9.2 yards per carry) in the backfield.
Akron rolled Class C power Cleveland Hill 47-0 last week, behind the performances of Mietz totaling 6 TDs (4 rushing, 2 passing) and Smith's 175 rushing yards, 12.5 yards per carry and 16 tackles. This will be an intriguing chess match, especially with All-State LB Drew Westmorland battling back from a hamstring injury suffered early last week against Timon.
Take a listen to this week's GNN Sports Podcast, where Faery, Mahar, Dunlap and Westmorland sit down to discuss the big matchup.
PLAYER TO WATCH
Jack Dlugokinski, RB — Grand Island
The player known as "Dlugo" got off to a decent start but he's just now picking up steam. The junior back had his best game of the season thus far in week three, breaking out with 171 rushing yards on 9.5 yards per carry and a 66-yard TD tote.
Next up is Williamsville South and despite bumrushing Amherst last week 56-18, the Billies defense struggled in the first two weeks by giving up an average of 40.5 points per game to Sweet Home and Starpoint. This game will be crucial to the playoff race in Class A-2, especially with the undefeated Starpoint Spartans still left to play.
With the winless Amherst Tigers left to play too and Sweet Home QB Jamel Lucas nursing a concussion suffered against West Seneca East, "Dlugo" has a chance to set the Vikings up for the postseason in A-2.
NOTES:
IS THIS MADDEN?
We'd be remiss if we did not mention last week's 53-50 shootout between Lockport and Frontier. Just looking at the scoreboard, you'd think these teams were playing Madden NFL on rookie mode.
Lions QB Nick Cascia keeps ascending new heights, as he was able to pass for a school record six touchdowns against the Falcons and he posted 327 passing yards. The senior was also able to become the program's all-time passing touchdowns leader too, coming in with his 24th career TD pass with four regular season games to play.
WR Josh Cooper was also able to bounce back from a week two suspension with a dominant seven catch, 234 receiving yard and four receiving TD night. He'll need to keep up this play, especially with an angry Lancaster team coming to town after a heartbreaking 27-26 loss to Clarence.
SAY IT AIN'T SO
In our weekly report on Canisius High School football, things have taken a turn for the worse. The Crusaders are now 0-3 for the first time in the Rich Robbins era, falling to rival St. Joe's for the first time since 2011. One thing to be hopeful of is the steady improvements of sophomore QB Tyler Baker.
The Lockport native continues to grow into being one of the area's most dangerous dual-threats under center, going 9-of-18 passing with 143 yards and the first TD pass of his varsity career. He also added another 100 yards on the ground and a 79-yard TD dash, making it three straight weeks with hitting the century mark.
The key to the Marauders upset was being able to slow down Niagara Falls native "JoJo" Dixon, who was limited to just 20 yards rushing on 12 carries.
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.