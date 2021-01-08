Demos: Wild Card daily fantasy outlook

Super wild card weekend is here. After finishing the most unpredictable regular season in history, 14 teams remain on a quest for a championship. So our daily fantasy lineups will get trimmed down by the week.
But the stakes will get bigger and better as we approach Super Bowl LV. So here's some value names to add on DraftKings, which gives you a $50K salary cap.
Six games. Two days. Can't wait.
QB
Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (5th ranked salary — $6,600)
The best QB in the league you're not talking about? Tannehill, as he accounted for 40 TDs (33 passing, 7 rushing) and 4,085 yards of total offense in 2020.
The Texas A&M product gets another bout with Baltimore, as he's beaten the Ravens twice over the last two seasons. In their week 11 battle, Tannehill went 22 of 31, accounted for 294 yards (259 passing, 35 rushing), two TD passes and one INT.
Last year's divisional playoff game wasn't his gaudiest game yardage wise, but the former Dolphins QB accounted for three scores in the Titans' win.
Although the Ravens are one of the best defensive units once again — Baltimore ranks top 10 in scoring defense (2nd), passing defense (6th), total defense (7th) and rushing defense (8th) — Tannehill has done a fine job against them.
Having a 2,000-yard bully like Derrick Henry in the backfield is a big part of why Tannehill has kept defenses off balance since taking over for Marcus Mariota in 2019.
RB
J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens (6th ranked salary — $6,600)
Considering Henry is going for $9,200, Dobbins is a value pick for sure. The Ohio State product has finally been given the keys to the Ravens' backfield, as he totaled 11 or more carries in each of the last six outings for an average of 82.5 rushing yards per game.
Week 17 was his coming-of-age moment, as the rookie back had a career-high 160 yards and two TDs, extending his streak of six games with a score.
The historically great Ravens run game will see Henry's Titans on the schedule, as they look to avenge two losses since 2019 that we discussed before. Dobbins wasn't around for that postseason L, but he did see Tennessee in that OT loss in week 11, as he put up 85 yards from scrimmage and TD, with a 4.7 yards per carry average.
The Titans' D has been vulnerable all year, yielding the ninth-most points per game (27.4) and 10th most rushing TDs in the NFL (18).
WR
Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12th ranked salary — $6,100)
AB's fall from grace was infuriating. But it was never a question of his talent.
The four-time All-Pro has been hot in recent weeks, scoring four TDs in the last three games. Week 17 was a blast from the past, as Brown hauled in 11 receptions for 138 yards and two TDs — the future Hall of Famer's first 100-yard outing since his final game with Pittsburgh.
Brown has shown to be one of Tom Brady's guys, especially with his work in the slot. From Wes Welker, to Julian Edelman, to Danny Amendola, AB is probably the most dynamic slot TB12 has ever thrown to. And now he may get more of a role, as Mike Evans recovers from his hyperextended knee.
We all need to give AB credit for keeping his head down and working — myself included. What a comeback story this could be.
TE
Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (6th ranked salary — $3,700)
The North Carolina product was able to avoid catching COVID-19 from teammate Joe Haden, but the seventh-year tight end couldn't avoid hitting the reserve list before the Steelers' week 17 game in Cleveland.
Back off of what he called his "mini bye week," Ebron could pose a challenge for the Browns in round three with Pittsburgh.
Ebron has been a Ben Roethlisberger favorite, as he totaled 56 receptions, 558 yards and five TDs in 15 games this season. This 50+ catches, 500+ yards and five or more TD stat line makes him one of only seven TEs all year to reach all of these marks.
The Browns have also struggled covering the position this season. Cleveland tied for allowing the fourth-most receptions (91) and scores (10), respectively, as well as fourth most points per game in DraftKings lineups (15.4) and the eighth-most yards (907) in the NFL to TEs.
D/ST
Seattle Seahawks (8th ranked salary — $2,700)
Don't look now folks, the Seattle defense is back like it never left. Although this isn't the 'Legion of Boom,' Bobby Wagner, Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs lead one of the hottest units in the league.
Since Buffalo dropped 44 points on them in week nine, the Seahawks are allowing 16 points per game and have forced a turnover in all but one of those eight games since. In this second-half stretch, Seattle has not allowed an opponent to score over 23 points.
The Seahawks won't have to go back too far on their game plan, as they handled the Los Angeles Rams in week 16. Jared Goff was under center, which was the game where he broke the thumb on his throwing hand. Although it's not clear if it'll be Goff or John Wolford starting, Seattle should be excited to take on either QB.
The biggest improvement has been with its pass defense, as Seattle has held each opponent under 300 passing yards and forced 28 sacks in the final eight outings.
BILLS OUTLOOK
vs Indianapolis
Buffalo placed an emphatic stamp on its historic season, drubbing Miami to squish the fish and their playoff hopes. Not only were the Bills' 56 points second most in team history, Buffalo secured its first 13-win season since 1991, when it went finished back-to-back seasons at 13-3.
Josh Allen capped a record-breaking season by dotting up the Dolphins in the first half (18 of 25, 224 passing yards, 3 TD passes, 1 INT). Miami should see Allen in its nightmares, as Allen is now 5-1 against the Dolphins with a 17-to-4, TD-to-INT ratio, as he's accounted for three or more TDs in four of those six matchups.
Allen finished with 4,965 total yards (4,544 passing, 421 rushing), 46 total TDs (37 passing, 8 rushing, 1 receiving), with a 69.2% completion rate, 107.2 passer rating and 81.7 QBR in 2020, making him the first NFL QB to hit 4,500+ passing yards, 400+ rushing yards, 35+ passing TDs and 5+ rushing TDs in the same season.
Stefon Diggs joined Allen with first-half-only work (7 receptions, 76 receiving yards), as he took the NFL's reception and receiving yards crowns with 127 catches and 1,535 yards. Possibly offensive player of the year is up next for him?
The biggest star of the day, however, was Isaiah McKenzie, as he caught two TD passes and ran an 84-yard punt return to the house, giving McKenzie his first three-TD effort in the NFL.
Gabriel Davis (2 receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD) and Antonio Williams (83 yards from scrimmage, 2 rushing TDs) also shined, as the latter made his NFL debut. We also had our first John Brown sighting since the "Hail Murray" (4 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD), which bodes well ahead of the playoffs.
Tua Tagovailoa struggled mightily (389 total yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs), putting up numbers in garbage time. The Buffalo D had quite a day overall, forcing four turnovers and coming up with a pick-six from Josh Norman. This matchup was the sixth straight time the Bills have held an opponent under 30, as well as the ninth game all year where they forced multiple turnovers.
Devante Parker (7 receptions, 116 yards) and Myles Gaskin (77 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD) were Miami's only fantasy stars on the day.
We now look ahead to the Wild Card matchup, as Indy comes in with one of the most balanced teams in the AFC. Although future Hall of Famer Phillip Rivers is at the helm, the Colts offense runs through its running backs, particularly Jonathan Taylor (1,468 scrimmage yards, 12 total TDs) and Nyheim Hines (862 scrimmage yards, 7 total TDs).
Taylor may get some extra eyes, as he set a Colts franchise record with 253 rushing yards in week 17. That was the Achilles heal of the Buffalo D, as it yielded an average of 200.3 rushing yards per game in its three losses.
Look for T.Y. Hilton as the value add at receiver with DraftKings' No. 19 ranked WR salary, as the FIU product has scored five TDs in the last six weeks and recorded 60 or more yards five times in the same span.
But the must-see battle should be between the Bills' offense and Indy's D. Allen, Diggs and company (which now includes Kenny Stills) could give the Colts passing unit fits, as the secondary seems to be the weaker aspect of their defense.
Buffalo's defense is expensive at the No. 3 spot, and even though the Colts defense could be a value add at No. 13, I'd steer clear of targeting it.
I've mentioned before how Allen and Diggs could be more expensive adds, and their prices are even higher now, as Diggs is the most expensive receiver on the market while Allen ranks behind Lamar Jackson for the No. 2 QB spot. Brown, Stills and Davis are all valuable targets to add, as Cole Beasley's status is unclear after practicing late in the week.
