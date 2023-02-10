Lockport police refused to identify the victim of a gunshot wound who was admitted to Eastern Niagara Hospital, Saturday night.
According to a press release, the victim was brought into the hospital on Feb. 4 by a civilian vehicle and LPD responded at approximately 10 p.m. to ENH.
Later the victim was transferred to Erie County Medical Center for further treatment. He is still alive, Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said, but would not specify anything more of the man’s condition.
Abbott also said that he believes the shooting occurred on Washburn Street.
Lockport Detective Adam Piedmont would not comment on any details of the investigation, but asked that anyone with information to call LPD at (716) 433-7700 or the confidential tip line at (716) 439-6707.
