Lynnette Hardaway, left, and Rochelle Richardson arrive at the LA premiere of "Death of a Nation" at the Regal Cinemas at L.A. Live on July 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. Hardaway, known by the moniker “Diamond” of the conservative political commentary duo "Diamond and Silk", has died. She was 51. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)