Divers recover man's body from river in NT

Divers recovered the body of a male from the waters of the Niagara River near Tonawanda Island early Wednesday.
North Tonawanda Fire Chief Joe Sikora said divers found the body underwater near the Tonawanda Island Launch Club around 9 a.m. The identification of the victim is being withheld by authorities pending notification of family members.
Rescue and recovery personnel returned to the scene early Wednesday after spending more than six hours of searching on Tuesday for a man who was reported missing in the river. Several law enforcement agencies involved in the search suspended their work around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
North Tonawanda and Tonawanda fire and police units took part in the search, along with the Niagara and Erie County sheriff’s departments, the Ellicott Creek Dive Team, the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and Getzville Fire Company.
During an interview on Tuesday, Sikora described the missing man as being in his 20s and said he was swimming in the river with another individual when he went missing. The other individual, also described as a male in his 20s, was able to pull himself from the river before police arrived, Sikora said.
