The two young drivers who struck and killed a Lockport man at South Transit and High streets in March 2022 are going to prison.
Sean Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, and Tyreek Wolfe, 22, of Niagara Falls, who previously pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, were sentenced Wednesday by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.
Kelahan was sentenced to serve up to seven years in prison: two to seven years for leaving the scene of a fatal accident, and 16 months for criminally negligent homicide, the terms to be served concurrently.
On the same charges, Wolfe was sentenced to serve up to four years in prison.
In separate vehicles, Kelahan and Wolfe both struck Richard Howes III, 25, as he crossed South Transit at High Street on March 18, 2022. Howes died at the scene. According to police, both drivers were moving at approximately double the 30 mph speed limit in the city.
