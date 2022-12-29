The Dec. 20 story, “Taking aim at fossil fuels,” gives a disproportionate amount of space to the same old self-serving views of the fossil fuel industry. Governor Kathy Hochul appointed three profit-motivated gas industry representatives to the Climate Action Council, all of whom voted against the plan, while putting significant drag on its implementation.
We have to stop believing the distracting notion that hydrogen and renewable natural gas could safely and usefully be part of any clean transition. The Council knuckled under in allowing them under the plan. Gas companies simply want to retain and expand their infrastructure by saying they could mix these dangerous and toxic substances with natural gas. Only tiny amounts of these fuels could even blend into natural gas.
Plus, a dual heating system is helpful only to these same companies that profit from expanded dirty infrastructure. Efficient, cost-effective heat pumps don’t need gas back-up for cold New York winters. Clean energy technology is improving constantly, lowering costs. Meanwhile, New York and the federal Inflation Reduction Act offer ample incentives to homeowners for their installation. Cleaning up home emissions is a gradual task, starting with a free NYSERDA energy audit, not a financial jolt.
Amidst the fog of energy cost suppositions, know that the Climate Action Council’s plan represents an $80 billion benefit to the state, including plenty of good-paying jobs. Fossil fuel employment is already fading while clean energy sector jobs have been expanding.
Part of the savings consumers will see is in lower health bills. Both outside air pollution from burning gas and oil and inside pollution from use of gas stoves trigger and worsen many diseases. Climate pollution also contributes to impaired cognitive abilities in children, affecting learning.
Gas companies also managed to delay the important all-electric new construction requirement until 2025, giving them a full year to install gas hook-ups that cost all rate-payers. Governor Hochul and the state legislature can and should codify the original 2024 deadline.
The Governor must also speed gas transition with a firm plan to shutter gas plants as new clean energy facilities come online. Solar and wind power, backed up by batteries, which are seeing massive technological advance, are a reliable source of power. New York state, with the help of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, is making a huge investment in upgrading electric transmission to make sure clean energy can go where it needs to go.
Sandra Ebert is a resident of Amherst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.