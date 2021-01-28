Jen Psaki is the new press secretary at the White House, and is being lauded, by the press, as the breath of fresh air it has awaited, largely because she has not yet been caught in a lie and frankly says “I don’t know” once in a while. Well, everyone in the new administration will get some sort of break-in time, what they call a honeymoon, however brief.
Oh, how I wish she started her tenure with a joke! Something along the lines of saying the Biden inauguration included “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe,” in the style of Sean Spicer, who bragged precisely that, four years ago about the swearing-in of his boss, four years ago.
Speaking at the Armed Services post-inaugural ball, current private citizen Donald Trump said at the time, “Even the media said the crowd was massive … that [it] was all the way back down to the Washington Monument.”
The Washington Post regards that as Lie Number One of 30,573 it counted, from the mouth of Trump during his term in office, and I’d hate to be the intern in charge of keeping score on that.
With a change of command, it is easier to observe how the mistruths, half-truths and simple ridiculous statements — bleach, anyone? — warped the truth, the fabric of government and the minds of listeners. Ask anyone who escaped a communist country in the Cold War days, and learn that the citizens quickly learn to tune it all out. Almost by definition, whatever is pronounced by the government is assumed to be untrue, or at least suspect.
It is not a stretch, in this case, to blame the messengers. Newspapers and cable news outlets handed us an assortment of outrageous lies from that administration, generally without comment. Only in the last year of the Trump tenure did comments suggesting an incompatibility with reality, like “This has no basis in fact,” appear in the telling. It is not a new phenomenon. In the 1960s and ‘70s, it was the job of publications like Commentary and The Atlantic, as well as newcomers like Rolling Stone, to contradict what was in the dailies, to explain how the war in Vietnam was not only inappropriate, it was unwinnable.
Ramparts Magazine, where have you gone?
The mainstream press can take the credit for knocking over the Nixon regime — see Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford in “All the President’s Men” — but a case can be made that it sustained the Trump administration, pushing it all the way up to a 48% approval rating, for years. It reported the unpopularity, but downplayed the underpinnings, which included a torrent of lies.
If the White House press grew fed up with the material fed them at briefings by Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnaney — and lest we forget, the 10-day term of White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci — it never got so fed up it chose not to show up. Yes, the reporters’ seats would be filled by Fox, Breitbart, high schoolers on field trips and others, but a boiling-over of outrage, of rage, was never there. Perhaps the news networks are too much beholden to advertisers, but even corporations severed ties — measured in donation dollars — to Republicans and to members of Congress in general after the January insurrection at the Capitol.
Now that a new group is in charge at the White House, we are hearing stories from those within, stories about mendacity, revenge and deception in the Oval Office, not unlike when banana republics turn toward democracy. It is plausible that U.S. governments large and small are riddled with this sort of thing, corruption going unreported by the press. I am confident that the city of Flint, Mich., has television news departments crowing some variation on “holding those in power accountable,” but it took scientific studies, and not reporting, to learn that government ineptitude was responsible for the poisoning of tap water with lead.
We take First Amendment rights seriously in this country, and that includes a free press, but what happens when the press drops the ball? A free press is expensive — note the closure of newspapers and layoffs at those still pumping out the news — and citizens can and will gravitate to those with a favorable viewpoint. Consider MSNBC and Fox News: one, I personally prefer, and the other allows me about three minutes before I want to kick the television over. Your experience may be the opposite.
Once we finish identifying the various sins of the previous administration, there will be adequate time to review what the news media knew and what they did about it. There will be no lack of blame.
