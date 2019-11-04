The Niagara Gazette, the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and the Niagara USA Chamber held a series of debates in recent weeks featuring candidates for public office in the 2019 election.
In the Falls, the Gazette and the chamber organized two forums at the Earl W. Brydges Library - one featuring the three candidates who are on the ballot for mayor and another featuring the four candidates who are running for Niagara Falls City Council.
On Oct. 28, staff members from the Gazette and the US&J offered the public a chance to attend a debate at the Taylor Theatre where incumbent Mayor Michelle Roman and challenger David Wohleben discussed various issues facing the city.
As the newspapers of record in these communities, we felt it was important to provide access to the candidates and insight to their feelings about the challenges faced in the Falls and Lockport for residents and our readers. Our goal, as always, is to enlighten the community and give the people who live and work here a better understanding of the people who represent them in public office.
On behalf of the our organizations and the chamber, we would like to thank all of the candidates for not only their participation but the level of decorum they showed throughout each of the events.
These days, discussions related to politics and government often lead to divisiveness.
It's not uncommon for politicians on both sides of the aisle to choose the path of politics by personal assassination.
It is comforting to know, at the local level at least, that people who are running for office are capable of sitting in a room together and debating the issues of the day without raising their voices or losing control of their emotions.
It has been the policy in years past for the editorial boards of both newspapers to formally endorse candidates for public office and that has included races involving the positions of mayor, council, legislature and the like.
This year, the members of the editorial boards decided to forego endorsing any single candidate and instead decided to endorse the idea of encouraging residents across Niagara County to choose whichever candidates they felt represented their best interests.
Our goal in hosting the forums was to offer the people and who live and work in the Falls and Lockport with a better understanding of the individuals who are seeking their votes and what those individuals believe they can accomplish if elected.
Similarly, our election coverage in both newspapers attempted to focus on sharing information about the various candidates that are running for office in all corners of the community so voters have a fuller understanding of what the candidates are about and they are, hopefully, better able to make informed choices.
What we're saying is, we're not here to tell you for whom you should vote.
We're hoping you followed along as we provided information on the candidates in your community or your district so you feel comfortable casting your votes and so that you feel the choice is yours and yours alone.
It's no secret that our county can do better on a number of levels, especially where the operation of local governments are concerned.
It also holds true that people get the government they deserve and, therefore, should fully exercise their right to vote each year.
With early voting now available across New York state, there's really no excuse for registered voters to stay home instead of staying involved in the electoral process.
Our message this year is simple: Vote for whoever you want, just make sure you vote.
