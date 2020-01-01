As we enter the new year, what do you say we make a worthwhile resolution: to can the old-style resolutions that don’t work in favor of one or two that will?
Lots of people resolve to eat more wisely, exercise more and lose some weight. Those resolutions usually last into the second week of January. Sometimes not.
But why not resolve, say, to be more thoughtful and courteous to the people with whom we interact? Let’s think of the effects our actions are going to have on those close to us and keep that idea in the back of our head every day.
It could turn out to be challenging, especially if those to whom we’re directing our new attitude don’t return the favor, but at least we’ll know we’ve become better people for it.
And let’s take a lesson from the failed “efforts,” if you want to call them that, of politicians in Washington to honor our nation’s revered concept of compromise.
We know we will never be accorded by either fate or other people everything we want every time, so we live by the goal of taking the good gratefully when we get it and make do as best we can when we don’t. That’s just a simple fact of life.
Except in Washington.
Imagine all the compromising that was going on when our nation was being formed. Imagine how difficult it must have been for these men to give up principles that meant so much to them in order to secure bigger gains for everyone. They must have greatly appreciated their individual victories and come quickly to grips with their individual defeats. That’s how negotiations work.
Our politicians today can’t seem to master that knack. The president certainly can’t, and neither can any of the people around him, either on his own staff or in Congress.
Is there anything we can do about that, as individual citizens?
Not much, but if we all vow to hold their feet to the fire, maybe we can create some movement in that direction.
We can start by paying close attention to what goes on in Washington.
What are our federal representatives — namely U.S. senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, since the 27th Congressional District currently isn’t staffed — doing to work on our behalf? Are they thinking independently to find ways to make life better here on the Niagara Frontier or are they merely mirroring colleagues and mouthing partisan scripts?
When a special election is finally called in the 27th Congressional District, will the major party-picked candidates be independent thinkers focused on making life better in the district, or will they be figurative cardboard cutouts, mouthing partisan scripts?
Whoever gets the nods, we must demand from each of them a detailed explanation why they’re the better person for the job and what we, the district collectively, will get in exchange for entrusting them with it.
We shouldn’t do any of this in a nasty or spiteful way, but we must insist that our representatives be accountable to us. And they should be aware of our efforts to that end. They must know we’re watching and caring.
Those are resolutions that will help all. And resolutions we can keep.
