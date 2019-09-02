Clyde Burmaster will be missed.
He will be missed by his constituents in Niagara County, specifically those in Ransomville whom he served for 26 years as a member of the legislature.
He will be missed by his colleagues in county government, not just members of his own Republican party who tended to agree with his positions and his ideals, but also by members of the rival Democratic minority.
Following Burmaster’s passing at age 78 last week, local Dems were quick to note that, in an era of often bitter partisan politics, Clyde could be counted on to debate the issues of the day without making it too personal.
It’s telling that when asked to say a few words about Burmaster, his colleagues from both sides of the aisle arrived at similar conclusions, using terms like “passionate,” “respected” and “honest” to describe him as a person and as a representative holding public office.
Truth be told, we here at the newspaper will miss Burmaster as well.
It seems harder and harder these days for members of the media and the political figures they cover to find common ground, but Burmaster was, as others have described him, one of those “stand up” guys who wasn’t afraid to answer a telephone call from a reporter, make a statement, take a stand on even a controversial issue or engage in a talk with an editor about an issue of importance facing the community. He tended to treat staffers at our newspapers the way he expected them to treat him, with professionalism and fairness.
Over the course of any political career spanning years and even decades, a public official will attract his or her share of critics and detractors.
If they do their jobs right, they also manage to support projects and pieces of legislation that improve the quality of life for those they represent.
Burmaster’s list of accomplishments includes stints as legislature chairman in 2000, 2001 and 2007 as well as a lengthy run as vice chairman which dated back to 1998. He was also a member of several legislative committees, including public works.
In recent years, he was perhaps best known for his stance on the controversial proposal to expand the CWM hazardous waste landfill in the Town of Porter.
He was among the first members of the legislature to publicly support the allocation of county funds that were used to retain the services of an attorney in the ongoing fight against the landfill’s expansion. His position on the matter never wavered even when some members of his own caucus questioned the value of the county’s investment in challenging CWM’s plans.
Beyond his work in the legislature, Burmaster was a veteran of the U.S. military and an active supporter of several local community organizations. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era and was a member of the American Legion’s O. Leo Curtis Post 830 in Ransomville.
He served as either president or on the board of numerous local organizations, including the Ransomville Free Library, the North Ridge Cemetery Association, the Ransomville Fire Co., the Old Fort Niagara Association and the Festival of Lights. He was also chairman of the board for the Ransomville Methodist Church.
Burmaster’s wife of 33 years, Suzanne, told the newspaper that she took comfort in the fact that should would “always know he did the right thing.”
Lewiston resident Amy Witryol, who came to know Burmaster well over the course of their efforts to prevent the landfill expansion from moving forward, said the Clyde she knew considered all of his constituents more like friends.
“He didn’t pick and choose whom he did favors for, instead, he helped everyone he could, and loved doing it,” she said.
Politicians who do the right thing, don’t pick and choose who to favor, help whenever they can and love doing it are too often the exception rather than the norm in modern day society, which is why a man who did the job right like Ransomville’s own longtime Niagara County Legislator Clyde Burmaster will most definitely be missed.
