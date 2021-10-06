Motorists on the main drags between Medina and Gasport have encountered a highly unusual obstacle today.
Two giant transformers, each weighing more than 800,000 pounds, are transported from storage at the Olde Pickle Factory in Medina to a new switching station in the town of Royalton being built by National Grid and New York Power Authority.
From the old Heinz plant, a procession — which included a half dozen National Grid vehicles, a flatbed with a giant crane and two lowboys along with the 21-foot high transformers — inched its way along Park Avenue to Salt Works Road, then south onto Maple Ridge Road (Route 31) and headed west to Gasport Road, turned onto Bunker Hill and proceeded to the switching station site on Dysinger Road.
Motorists were advised the procession is traveling at a top speed of 10 mph and traffic will be restricted until 3 p.m.
The Dysinger Switchyard is an element of the Empire State Line, a $180 million project to upgrade the energy transmission system serving Western New York. A new 345-kilovolt transmission line across 20 miles in Erie and Niagara counties is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable hydroelectric power throughout the region. The line will run from Royalton through the towns of Alden, Newstead, Lancaster, and Elma in Erie County.
