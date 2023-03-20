Emmet Belknap Intermediate School will be closed until at least Wednesday with no plans to go to remote learning, while the damage from Sunday’s fire is cleaned up. The two classrooms most affected will be closed after the school opens.
According to Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, the origin of the fire is thought to have been several electronic tablets stacked on top of one another while charging without the use of the docking bay that separates each device. There is also a corresponding internal investigation taking place at the school district to discover the fire’s cause.
“Sometimes things happen and unfortunately this is one of those fluke things that nobody could’ve foreseen happening,” Superintendent Mathis Calvin said, noting that no blame is being assigned to any individuals and steps would be taken to not repeat the mistakes.
Quagliano said that there is some structural damage in the room where the fire started, mostly to the windows and doors, and the classroom next door was also heavily affected by smoke. Calvin reported that there was “a layer of black soot,” on the floor and desks of the room.
Approximately 300-400 gallons of water extinguished the fire, leading to some water damage under the second floor classroom, but that classroom will be cleaned up and reopened shortly.
“There are a couple classrooms that we are just going to shut down for now, particularly room 210, where the fire occurred. It’ll probably be closed until the end of the school year unless repairs are made quickly,” Calvin said. “Room 208 will also be closed as well.”
In total, four classrooms will be moved to another part of the building while repairs are being made.
Overall, Calvin said that the situation was in hand, though it was unexpected on his first week as superintendent.
“What’s really great is that our staff is very resilient, our students are very resilient and people are continuing to do the great work that we need to do with and for our students,” he said. “It’s been great to talk to our staff. Meet our kids. Even on the first day, our first official Monday, and people are continuing to move forward as a district.”
