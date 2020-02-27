Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 19F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.