A historic journey will be coming to an end after three decades.
Melissa Dunlap, the Executive Director of Niagara County Historical Society will be retiring on March 31 after 33 years.
Throughout her tenure, she oversaw several projects that led to the organization’s growth and transformation.
Dunlap said her decision to retire is based off of her own timeline of wanting to retire at 70 years old.
“I've worked hard all these years and I've worked a lot of hours and a lot of weeks working way over 40 hours a week,” she said.
Dunlap, a native of Kenmore and a resident of Lockport since 1978, recalled her earliest memories of being fascinated with history at 8 years old.
“What initially drew my interest to history is my great grandfather, who worked for Buffalo Bill's Wild West for 15 years. We had his traveling trunks,” she said. “I was always interested in history.”
She subsequently took classes that focused on local and state history at Niagara County Community College and the University at Buffalo that she said further augmented her passions.
“I already had some background before I was hired. I got the job, and I loved it,” Dunlap said.
When she first arrived in 1990 as a curator, there was only one full-time employee on the staff.
“I was doing everything,” Dunlap recalled.
After graduating from Leadership Niagara in 1994, she officially took on the role as executive director.
Only a few years after taking on the executive director, she initiated several building and expansion projects that would span over the next decade including the renovations of their Pioneer House on Niagara Street and the construction of Charles Rand Penney Gallery, amongst others.
Perhaps the largest of these projects was the construction of the Erie Canal Discovery Center.
Dunlap said it turned out to be one of the most expensive and stressful projects she oversaw during her tenure due to conflicts with the budget and construction that was still being finished when the building opened to the public in 2005.
Despite this, she said the museum turned out well and has since hosted thousands of visitors and several school field trips.
Throughout her work with NCHS and various other committees, Dunlap has enjoyed being a frequent collaborator in the community.
"I have never had a period where I thought, ‘Oh God, I don't want to go to work, I don't like this.’ I never had that. I truly enjoy this job,” she said.
Michelle Harris, former Executive Library Director of the Niagara Falls Public Library and Executive Director of its history department will succeed Dunlap as Executive Director.
Dunlap still plans to be around NCHS even though she will not be involved in administration. In her retirement, she will also continue to be a part of the Niagara County 4H Sponsors Foundation and various other committees as well as spending more time with family.
Having worn many hats throughout her long career in the community, Dunlap says her proudest accomplishment is being a mother to her four sons.
“My kids all turned out to be compassionate, nice people and they're good parents. That still is my greatest accomplishment,” she said.
